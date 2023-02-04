CDC warns eyedrops from NJ company linked to potentially deadly bacteria

This news will make you race to your medicine cabinet. There is an eye drop that is causing dozens of potentially deadly infections all over the country by a company that is based in Ocean County.

When your eyes feel dry and scratchy and they are red and ready for relief eyedrops are a go-to solution. In fact, some people with allergies rely on them on a regular basis.

Well, imagine if you are looking for relief and instead, you are introducing a potentially deadly bacteria directly into your eyes with those drops.

That is exactly what is happening right now across 11 states and New Jersey is reported as being one of them. If you have this eye drop brand in your house, throw it away pronto.

The CDC is telling people to throw away this brand of artificial tears because it is causing Pseudomonas aeruginosa which is a bacteria that is resistant to antibiotics and can cause severe infection in the blood and lungs. Patients have to fight this one off hard. Trust me, you don't want it.

The bacteria was found inside bottles of EzriCare Artificial Tears.

The company EzriCare is based right in Lakewood, as reported by CBS News, but the product is manufactured in India.

There are already over 50 cases across 11 states, with New Jersey being one of them.

Cases were also found in California, Colorado, Connecticut, Florida, New Mexico, New York, Nevada, Texas, Utah, and Washington.

If you have this product, the CDC is saying do not use it.

The company said on its website,

“To the greatest extent possible, we have been contacting customers to advise them against the continued use of the product”

One person in Washington state has died and five others have gone blind with more reports rolling in. Last year nearly 3,000 people died from Pseudomonas aeruginosa and many more were hospitalized. All you have to do is read the rest of the story here to get your own natural tears. Be careful!

