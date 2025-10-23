What sick, weirdo decided to declare the month in which we celebrate Halloween as National Dental Hygiene Month?

Are you the same twisted soul who hands out floss to trick-or-treaters? Who hurt you?

Some Debbie Downer at 4M Dental Implant Center has put out a ‘risk ranking’ regarding cavities and Halloween candy.

In an apparent effort to crush joy wherever a child may find it, they analyzed the top 10 best-selling Halloween candies and looked at stickiness, acidity, and sugar content.

“Sticky and sour candies are the ultimate trick on Halloween as they cling to enamel and attack teeth with both sugar and acid,” said Dr. Sean Mohtashami, founder of 4M Dental Implant Centers, in a press release.

He went on to say that “the trick is balance: enjoy sweets with meals, rinse with water afterwards, and brush before bed.”

Now I have the list of the top ten selling candies, ranked from worst for cavities to best.

Should I even release this information, though, knowing helicopter parents might overreact and ruin Halloween for their innocent kids? Is this how Oppenheimer felt?

Candy Photo by Sebbi Strauch on Unsplash loading...

Worst candies for your teeth

Alright, here we go. Sorry, kids, don’t hate me, I’m just the messenger.

All factors were combined to come up with a cavity risk scale of 1 to 10.

Skittles Photo by Karsten Winegeart on Unsplash loading...

Skittles

9.1 (Highest risk)

Sour Patch Kids Canva/ TSM Illustrations loading...

Sour Patch Kids

8.0

Chocolate Photo by Allison Saeng on Unsplash loading...

Milky Way

6.3

Peanut M&Ms Photo by Hybrid Storytellers on Unsplash loading...

Peanut M&Ms

6.2

Snickers Photo by Shyam Mishra on Unsplash loading...

Snickers

4.1

M&Ms Photo by Robert Anasch on Unsplash loading...

M&Ms (plain)

3.9

Twix Photo by Midas Hofstra on Unsplash loading...

Twix

3.6

Peanut Butter Cups Photo by Roel van Dam on Unsplash loading...

Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups

3.3

KitKat Photo by Justin on Unsplash loading...

KitKat

2.3

Hershey Bar Photo by logan jeffrey on Unsplash loading...

Hershey’s Milk Chocolate

0.6

Fine. Take away Skittles. But you can have my Nerds Rope when you pry it from my cold dead fingers.

