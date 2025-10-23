Bummer study shows which Halloween candy causes most cavities
What sick, weirdo decided to declare the month in which we celebrate Halloween as National Dental Hygiene Month?
Are you the same twisted soul who hands out floss to trick-or-treaters? Who hurt you?
Some Debbie Downer at 4M Dental Implant Center has put out a ‘risk ranking’ regarding cavities and Halloween candy.
In an apparent effort to crush joy wherever a child may find it, they analyzed the top 10 best-selling Halloween candies and looked at stickiness, acidity, and sugar content.
“Sticky and sour candies are the ultimate trick on Halloween as they cling to enamel and attack teeth with both sugar and acid,” said Dr. Sean Mohtashami, founder of 4M Dental Implant Centers, in a press release.
He went on to say that “the trick is balance: enjoy sweets with meals, rinse with water afterwards, and brush before bed.”
Now I have the list of the top ten selling candies, ranked from worst for cavities to best.
Should I even release this information, though, knowing helicopter parents might overreact and ruin Halloween for their innocent kids? Is this how Oppenheimer felt?
You should be banned if you hand these things out on Halloween
Worst candies for your teeth
Alright, here we go. Sorry, kids, don’t hate me, I’m just the messenger.
All factors were combined to come up with a cavity risk scale of 1 to 10.
Skittles
9.1 (Highest risk)
Sour Patch Kids
8.0
Milky Way
6.3
Peanut M&Ms
6.2
Snickers
4.1
M&Ms (plain)
3.9
Twix
3.6
Reese’s Peanut Butter Cups
3.3
KitKat
2.3
Hershey’s Milk Chocolate
0.6
Fine. Take away Skittles. But you can have my Nerds Rope when you pry it from my cold dead fingers.
2025 Asbury Park Zombie Walk
Gallery Credit: Julia Slevin/Townsquare Media
New Jersey's Halloween decorations
Gallery Credit: Kylie Moore
LOOK: Classic Halloween costumes from 1865 to today
Gallery Credit: Stacker
The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.