Caught on video: Lakewood man tried to lure teen for sex, cops say

LAKEWOOD — Police say a teen girl took a video that helped authorities charge a man with trying to lure her into his vehicle for sex.

When a man approached the 16-year-old in the parking lot of the Highpoint condominium complex on Prospect Street on March 31 she quietly recorded him with her phone as he became "more and more insistent," according to Capt. Gregory Staffordsmith.

Staffordsmith said investigators eventually identified the man as Julio Anchia, 40, on Thursday but did not find him at his township home or elsewhere. The search was expanded statewide when charges were filed by the Ocean County Prosecutor's Office.

Anchia turned himself into police on Sunday and was charged with second-degree attempted luring, second-degree attempted sexual assault and third-degree endangering the welfare of a child.

New Jersey 101.5 did not know Monday whether Anchia had an attorney who could speak on his behalf.

The age of consent in New Jersey is 16 but adults can still be charged with child endangerment or other sex offenses in certain circumstances involving victims younger than 18 or

