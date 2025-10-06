Attention cat ladies (and gentlemen), there’s a convention dedicated to our feline friends coming to the Garden State and it’s happening this weekend.

It’s the Catsbury Park Cat Convention and it is a cat lover’s dream.

The two-day convention will be held at the Bell Works building, at 101 Crawfords Corner Road in Holmdel.

(Particularly neat for cat lovers who are also fans of the TV show "Severance"; you’ll be playing with these fur babies right where they film some of the Lumon exterior shots!)

Catsbury Park Cat Convention in Holmdel

Day one will be Saturday, Oct. 11 from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m., while day two will be Sunday, Oct. 12, from 10 a.m. until 4 p.m.

The event will have cats available for adoption, over 50 paw-some vendors, meet and greets, panels with experts, “cat-ttoos” by Neptune Tattooville, and various other activities.

Special guests include Hannah “Kitten Lady” Shaw, Jackson Galaxy, Cat Man of West Oakland, Sarah Potter, Andrew Marttila the Catphotographer, and more.

The proceeds will benefit Catsbury Park Inc. and its rescue partners.

Help cats find their ‘fur’-ever home

Established in 2017, Catsbury Park is dedicated to “helping save the lives of cats and kittens in need through rescue, TNR, and education at the Jersey Shore and beyond,” according to their mission statement (please link - https://catsburypark.com/about/).

Catsbury Park’s Adoption Center and Lounge is located at 901 3rd Ave in Asbury Park, NJ.

You can purchase general admission convention tickets or special meet and greet tickets here, but you'd better act fast and do it right meow.

