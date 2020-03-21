Catholic churches in NJ will celebrate Holy Week, Easter online

The Trenton Diocese has canceled public Palm Sunday, Good Friday, Holy Week and Easter Sunday live services in favor of live-streamed services conducted by the bishop

Parishoners are discouraged from coming to churches, including sitting in their vehicles outside, according to the Diocese. The intent is to slow the spread of COVID-19 by encouraging social distancing and preventing people from gathering.

Bishop David M. O’Connell will celebrate a Palm Sunday Mass at 11 a.m. April 5 through a livestream on the diocese website. Blessed palms can be made available for distribution at a later date.

A Good Friday Mass will be livestreamed at 3 p.m. on April 10 with those unable to watch encouraged to pray Vespers of the day from the Liturgy of Hours instead.

Easter Sunday Mass will on a live stream at 10 a.m. on Sunday.

New Jersey's other Catholic dioceses have not made decisions about Holy Week masses.

The Newark Archdiocese has suspended all masses until further notice but churches remain open for private prayer, funerals, baptisms and weddings which will be limited to 10 family members.

All events through April 3 have been suspended by the Metuchen Diocese including masses. Local churches may live stream their services, according to the diocese.

Masses have been suspended by the Paterson Diocese with options available for online masses.

The Camden Diocese said it is "monitoring the situation" and has not made a decision about Holy Week activity.

