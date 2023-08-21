Casting call for NJ single men for new reality show

It all started way back when, with The Dating Game. Then in the new millennium, we were treated to Joe Millionaire in 2003. Remember, that was the show where a group of women competed to end up with what they thought was a handsome millionaire.

"Joe" was handsome but in reality, a working-class construction guy named Evan Marriott.

That was followed by The Bachelor, then The Bachelorette, then a slew of often far-fetched and sometimes raunchy versions of young attractive people hooking up. America was hooked and still is.

Well, there is a new one on the horizon, details of which have not been disclosed but you can get in on the action.

In a recent post from my Next-Door app, a woman named Melissa is looking for eligible, single men in the New Jersey area. Here's what she posted...

Do you know of any single men who would want to be in a major network tv show?

Hi, I am a casting producer and live in Cherry Hill. I am currently casting for a major TV network dating show and looking for single men to be a leading man. If anyone is single and interested contact me and I can send you the app or you can also nominate someone you know by going to my IG. This is the last week of casting, and I am hoping to get some locals on the show.

So, if you're an aspiring actor or a celebrity wannabe, here's your shot!

