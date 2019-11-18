I realize that that headline doesn’t seem to make sense, but neither does the story that spawned it. There is a post on the Lacey Township Chatter Facebook group about an encounter at Aldi grocery store where a customer warned the cashier that another patron (the poster) had a fake baby and was stealing yogurt.

It turns out the baby is real and her mother says she’s lactose intolerant and wouldn’t be stealing yogurt, anyway.

She took this selfie with her daughter in front of the Aldi sign, and the child looks pretty darn real. In case you were wondering, apparently the cashier didn’t believe the crackpot customer as she knows how to identify real human beings.

