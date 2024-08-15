Fire damages popular Jersey Shore Mexican restaurant

🔥 A fire broke out a popular Jersey Shore Mexican restaurant

🌮 The blaze caused extensive damage to the roof

🔥 It's unclear what caused the fire

SEA ISLE CITY — A popular Mexican restaurant on the Jersey Shore went up in flames on Wednesday afternoon.

A fire broke out at the Casa Taco Mexican restaurant and Casino Pizza on Park Road in Sea Isle City’s Fish Alley around 5:15 p.m., according to 6 ABC Action News.

Fire at Casa Taco in Sea Isle City Fire at Casa Taco in Sea Isle City (Patricia Dollarton via Facebook) loading...

Video and several social media posts show flames shooting from the roof of Casa Taco, causing extensive damage. Other buildings nearby were evacuated as a precaution.

“It was bedlam. The smoke was just billowing out of here. It was just real thick,” said Mike Monichetti, who owns Mike’s Seafood near the scene of the fire, and who spoke to 6 ABC.

The building is at least 80 years old, he added.

The owners of Casa Taco, Victor and Maria took to Facebook to share a heartfelt message to their patrons:

“We’re heartbroken to share that Casa Taco was engulfed in flames, and the roof collapsed in. Sometimes, life takes an unexpected turn, and this time it’s ours to face. The most important thing is that everyone is safe. We can’t thank our fire departments and emergency personnel enough for their quick response and bravery. Your support means more to us than we can express. We’ll keep you updated as we move forward. Thank you for standing by us during this difficult time.”

It's not clear how the fire started. The cause remains under investigation.

