Cary Elwes to host a screening of ‘The Princess Bride’ in NJ

Count Basie Center for the Arts presents The Princess Bride: An Inconceivable Evening with Cary Elwes on Saturday, February 4 at 7:30pm.

Join Cary Elwes (Westley) for a behind-the-scenes look at life on and off the set of the classic film, The Princess Bride. Doors are at 6:30pm. Note: this show was originally scheduled for June 17, 2022. All tickets will be honored on this new date.

The beloved 1987 film features, in addition to Elwes, Mandy Patinkin, Robin Wright, Wallace Shawn, and Andre the Giant.

According to a release:

Journey back to the lands of Florin and Guilder in an adventure filled with fencing, fighting, torture, revenge, giants, monsters, chases, escapes, miracles, and of course, true love.

After the film is shown, Elwes will be part of a moderated discussion of the film with an insider’s perspective on how the iconic film came to be.

Tickets range from $29 - $150 and are available for purchase online.

A limited number of VIP packages are available and include the best seats in the house, a Meet and Greet with Cary Elwes, and a signed copy of Cary Elwes best-selling book, As You Wish: Inconceivable Tales from the Making of The Princess Bride.

Elwes is an accomplished actor outside of Princess Bride, with roles in Robin Hood: Men in Tights, as well as parts in Stranger Things and The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel. He just wrapped Mission: Impossible Dead Reckoning Part I and is currently shooting Zack Snyder’s Rebel Moon.

