Carteret mom shielded toddler from killer pit bulls, report says

CARTERET — The mother of a 3-year-old who was killed by two pit bulls that broke into their backyard on Tuesday had thrown herself on top of the toddler as the dogs attacked.

Family gathered Thursday at the Laurel Avenue home where the unregistered dogs had crawled under a fence and attacked Aziz Ahmed as his brothers and mother spent time in the backyard for the first time since moving into the home, a source told NBC 4 New York.

After the dogs entered the yard, the mother got her older boys to run to the house and threw herself on top of Aziz while her 10-year-old son called police.

Mayor Dan Reiman said the dogs were euthanized after police arrived.

The Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office has not released additional information about the incident including word of any charges.

Reiman said $20,000 has been donated to the Carteret Charity Trust Fund for the family.

A GoFundMe page was also created by workers at Coney Island Auto Parts, where Aziz's father works. More than $84,000 had been raised as of Friday morning.

The toddler was laid to rest on Thursday in the Morganville section of Marlboro, according to NBC 4 New York.

Aziz Ahmed (Coney Island Auto Parts via GoFundMe)

