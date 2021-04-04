Woman is slain, suspect kills self after standoff in Carlstadt, cops say

CARLSTADT — A woman's body was found in a borough home after an hours-long standoff with a suspect who was also found dead, authorities said.

Carlstadt police issued an “urgent announcement” at about 2:30 p.m. Saturday warning nearby residents to shelter in place. A SWAT team was called to the home.

The Bergen County prosecutor’s office said police entered the home at about 8 p.m. Saturday and found the suspect dead of a single gunshot wound believed to have been self-inflicted.

Police said the female victim was then found dead and is believed to have been killed. Authorities said no one else is believed to have been involved.

The names of the two people weren't immediately released. Prosecutors and local police are investigating.

Sergio Bichao is the digital managing editor of New Jersey 101.5.

