Carjacking Alert Issued in Newark Area

The State Police have issued a carjacking alert in the Newark area after two instances in which vehicles were struck from behind on Route 78.

After the victims pulled over and got out to assess the damage, a second suspect from the striking car jumped in and both vehicles drove off. Neither victim was injured and no weapons were used.

The first incident happened Tuesday morning, June 11 at 10:45 a.m. The second happened this morning at about 6:20 a.m.

In the first incident, a black male of average height with long dreadlocks got out of a white Chevrolet sedan after striking the victim's Mercedes and jumped in the driver's seat and both cars took off. In the second incident, a Mercedes was bumped from behind by a dark Audi sedan. When the victim got out of the car to examine for possible damage, two black males got out of the Audi, both about 6-feet tall, one skinny with long dreadlocks and the other heavy. One of them jumped into the driver's seat. As the victim tried to stop them, a third black male exited the Audi and charged at him. The victim released the car door and the two suspects re-entered the Audi and both cars drove away.

State Police are urging anyone whose vehicle is hit from behind to think carefully about their response and take appropriate actions to maintain their safety:

Never stop your vehicle in the traveled part of the road unless it is disabled

Call 911 to report the crash

Look for signage to identify your location to police dispatchers. Especially useful are those green milepost markers that are placed every 1/10th mile on many highways.

If you’re concerned that a minor crash may have been intentional, lock your doors and roll up your windows until police arrive. If your safety is still jeopardized, move your vehicle to a safer place and advise police of your location.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Somerville State Police Station at 908-725-0107.