‘Carjacker’ caught under a Newark police car that runs him over

NEWARK — Officers arrested a suspected carjacker after first rescuing him from under a police car that had run him over Monday morning.

Police said Jared Walker, 22, of Newark, approached a white van near Mapes Avenue and Hunterdon Street near Weequahic Park just after 2 a.m. and forced the driver out at gunpoint.

Walker drove away and eventually struck a police vehicle on Hawthorne Avenue, police said.

Video of the incident shared by ABC 7 Eyewitness News shows Walker driving the van into a parked car, shoving it into a fence.

Police said Walker bailed from the vehicle and tried to hide from police by lying in a field but was struck by a police car.

Video released by police shows several officers lifting up the cruiser as Walker screamed "I'm dying!"

Police said they found a handgun on Walker after his arrest. Four officers and Walker were taken to University Hospital for treatment of non-life-threatening injuries.

Walker faces charges of kidnapping, carjacking, robbery, unlawful possession of a weapon, possession of a weapon for an unlawful purpose and certain persons prohibited from weapon possession.

