Caring for a stray cat? This South Jersey rescue might take it in

If you care deeply about animals, you know it can be an uphill fight to care for, save, or arrange for adoption of needy pets. We have a family member who is actively involved in TNR. That is trapping, neutering and releasing feral cats. It's an extremely time-consuming process, stressful, and times and costly. Many people buy their own traps, capture the animals and bring them to volunteer organizations who will neuter them and give them shots for little cost.

You can more than likely find one in your county. Our county of Burlington has a great organization called Friends of the Burlington County Animal Shelter.

Plenty of people feel bad for feral cats and routinely feed them. If you're going to feed them, you should fix them. Feral cats only gets bigger as they breed, not to mention they multiply pretty quickly.

Last month, after trapping a very young cat and taking it to the facility to get neutered, my family member was told the cat was deemed to be "adoptable," and an effort was made to take the cat in. Normally after trapping, neutering, and getting the proper shots for the cats, she releases them. With enough cats to take care of already, our family member was lucky enough to find a great organization that adopts and fosters rescued animals.

After exhaustive searching and research, Righteous Care Rescue came to the rescue and took the kitty in. Jasmine, a volunteer for the organization was awesome. Caring, compassionate and passionate about saving and finding pets a home, she was so such a pleasure to deal with. For people who really care about animals, it's great to know there are reliable, caring people out there willing to go all out for these animals.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.