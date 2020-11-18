Cardboard cutouts may be only option for Rutgers basketball fans

If you want to attend a Rutgers men’s basketball game at the Rutgers Athletic Center this season, the way things stand now, you’ll have to be a cardboard cutout. And there’s a company that can make that happen.

Governor Murphy’s recent executive order limits indoor gatherings, including sporting events, to no more than 10 people, not including required personnel (players, coaches, staff, and officials), which means the RAC will be empty for basketball (and wrestling, too). That is particularly bad news for the men’s hoops team as they had a sparkling 18-1 record at home last season, a season in which they were expected to get a berth in the NCAA tournament which of course was canceled due to the pandemic.

I noticed an article on TapInto.net about a company that sells personalized cutouts to be put into the arena. For a fee ($60 for the general public, $50 for season ticket holders, and $30 for Rutgers students), fan cutouts will personalize a cardboard cutout with an image you choose and place it in the stands.

From the company’s website:

Rutgers Fans, the RAC will not be the same without you. While we may not be able to hear the deafening roar of the crowd, here’s your chance to get in the building in spirit!

The cutouts will be placed in the student sections for every home game at the RAC for the 2020-21 winter sports season. You can also have the cutout shipped home at the end of the season for a separate charge, otherwise the cutouts will not be returned. The images are encouraged to show your Rutgers’ pride but, of course, your image can’t promote any commercial, political, or illegal activities; a full list of prohibitions is in the FAQ on the site.

