Question — yesterday or today on your daily commute, did you notice that all of a sudden your car started shaking once you hit highway speed? You probably thought, “That’s weird… the last time I drove my car it was totally fine.” If that happened to you, you’re definitely not alone.

Car shaking at highway speed across New Jersey after the storm

This exact thing happened to New Jersey 101.5 journalist, news reporter, and on-air personality Dan Alexander. Dan told me that after leaving the station yesterday following a long weekend of storm coverage, everything felt normal until he hit highway speed on I-295. That’s when the shaking started. Since then, we’ve heard from several listeners who noticed the same thing Monday and Tuesday after the storm.

Photo by David Nicolai on Unsplash

Why drivers were pulled over on I-295 and other highways

On my own one-hour commute yesterday, I saw it everywhere. Every few miles, drivers were pulled over on the shoulder, crouched next to their cars, poking chunks of ice out of their wheels and wheel wells. They weren’t broken down — they were just trying to stop their car from vibrating.

Snow and ice packed in wheels can throw your car out of balance

So what’s actually happening? In most cases, it’s snow and ice packed inside your wheels throwing them out of balance. Even a small amount of frozen buildup can cause noticeable shaking once you reach highway speed. The best comparison is a washing machine that’s gone off balance. One heavy spot and suddenly the whole thing starts rattling and shaking.

Modern vehicles, especially those with open-spoke rims, make it easier for snow and slush to get trapped where you can’t easily see it. As the wheel spins faster, that uneven weight sends vibration through the steering wheel and sometimes the entire car.

Winter driving safety tips if your steering wheel is vibrating

One important safety reminder: don’t pull over on a tight highway shoulder to fix this, especially with fast traffic flying by on slick winter roads. It’s dangerous. The safest move is to exit the highway and pull into a rest area, parking lot, or service station where you can safely clear the ice.

Usually, once the snow melts or is knocked free, the shaking stops. But if it doesn’t, winter driving can cause other issues too — including low tire pressure, bent rims, or damage from hitting potholes that seem to appear overnight after a storm.

Bottom line: if your car suddenly feels like it’s in the spin cycle, it’s probably just the exiting storm leaving one last reminder behind.

