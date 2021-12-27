Car parked on Newark, NJ street stolen with child inside

NEWARK — A vehicle left running was stolen Sunday night with a 7-year-old girl inside.

Someone got into the vehicle around 8:50 p.m. while it was left unattended on the 200 block of Lyons Avenue in the South Ward, according to Newark Public Safety Director Brian O’Hara.

Police found the unharmed child with a relative several blocks away on Leslie Street. The vehicle was found at Aldine Street.

RLS Metro Breaking News reported that the person who drove off with the car did not show a weapon or use force.

Several hours after the incident, 2nd Precinct Commander Gerardo Rodriguez posted a video on the department's Facebook page urging drivers not to leave their vehicle running while unattended, especially if a child is inside, while making an Uber Eats or Door Dash delivery.

"We strongly suggest your turn off your vehicle and take your keys during every delivery. Remember it only takes seconds for a car thief to take your vehicle," Rodriguez said.

An SUV with two children sitting parked along Bloomfield Avenue near a Wells Fargo Bank was also stolen on Dec. 8, according to police. It too was found several blocks away with the children sitting inside.

A Newark police spokeswoman would not disclose if there is a connection between the two incidents.

