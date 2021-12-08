SUV carjacked on Newark, NJ street had 2 kids in the backseat, police say

NEWARK — Two children who were briefly kidnapped while sitting inside a parked SUV on Tuesday afternoon were found safely, several blocks away, according to police.

Newark police said the children, ages 9 and 11, were left unattended inside the vehicle parked along Bloomfield Avenue, near a Wells Fargo Bank, around 4:25 p.m. by the SUV's owner. A man then got into the driver's seat and drove off, with the children still as passengers.

Security footage of the incident posted by CBS New York showed someone running after the SUV as it pulled away from the curb.

Police said the SUV was found several blocks away, on the other side of Branch Brook Park at the intersection of Abington Street and N. 6th Street with the children inside and safe.

The suspected SUV thief fled the scene, according to police, who said the incident remained under investigation.

CBS New York reported police had questioned a man on 11th Street but it was not known if it was related to the carjacking.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

