TOMS RIVER — A car slammed into a dump truck in a work zone on the Garden State Parkway late Wednesday night.

State Police Sgt. Philip Curry said the dump truck was pulling from the center median into the southbound travel lanes south of Exit 89 for Route 70 in Toms River when it was struck by VW Touareg.

The left two lanes were closed for a paving project. The dump truck was part of the work crew.

The driver of the VW sustained serious injuries and was hospitalized, according to Curry. The dump truck driver was not injured. Curry did not disclose the identities of the drivers.

Traffic got by on the shoulder during clean-up and investigation.

Dan Alexander is a reporter for New Jersey 101.5. You can reach him at dan.alexander@townsquaremedia.com

