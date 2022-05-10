Car goes airborne into Glen Ridge, NJ park, at least two dead

GLEN RIDGE — At least two people is confirmed dead after a car went down an embankment and into a wooded area Tuesday morning.

A Hyundai heading east on Bloomfield Avenue in Glen Ridge went airborne and into a wooded area at the intersection with Ridgewood Avenue around 5 a.m., according to ABC 7 Eyewitness News. It landed next to a gazebo in the park across from Ridgewood Avenue Elementary School.

Essex County Prosecutor's Office spokesman Katherine Carter confirmed two people died in the crash. She said the incident began in Montclair as a pursuit but referred additional questions to the state Attorney General's office.

Bloomfield Avenue is closed in front of the school approaching Ridgewood Avenue.

NJ Transit said bus r

RLS Metro Breaking News reported several people were inside the car.

Video from the crash shows the car on its side with heavy damage with the windshield shattered and the roof sheared off.

outes 11, 28 and 29 traveling to and from Glen Ridge are subject to up to 15-minute delays.

DeCamp buses are not picking up at the YMCA in Glen Ridge due to the road closure.

