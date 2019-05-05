Car crashes through front of NJ pizza shop, 3 injured

PENNSAUKEN — The owner of a pizza shop was among those injured when a car crashed through the front window.

A 2018 black Nissan Rogue hit Flying Crust Pizza on Park Avenue in Pennsauken on Friday night just after 10 p.m. causing "significant damage to the exterior wall and the interior of the business," according to Camden County Prosecutor Mary Eva Colalillo. The Prosceutor's Office took the case over from Pennsauken Police on Saturday.

Video on the Flying Crust's Instagram page showed the car was all the way inside the restaurant and damaged the store's front counter.

The identity of the driver of the SUV, a 34-year-old Pennsauken woman, was not disclosed. She was treated for minor injuries at a hospital. No charges have been filed, according to Colalillo.

Three people inside the restaurant, a 42-year-old male from Woodlynne, a 25-year-old male from Philadelphia, and a 37-year-old male from Pennsauken, also suffered minor injuries in the crash.

Owner Garris Eddington of Atlanta, who was working at a computer inside the shop at the time of the crash, told the Courier Post he doesn't know if he'll reopen because of the problems he said the township gave him when he opened in January.

The Prosecutor's Office in an email declined to answer additional questions about the incident.

Eddington did not immediately return messages.



