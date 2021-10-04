Caps, gowns and Snoop Dogg for Rutgers classes of 2020, 2021

PISCATAWAY — Snoop Dogg will perform a free concert for Rutgers University students, in honor of the Classes of 2020 and 2021 as part of events to "makeup" for commencement ceremonies canceled due to the pandemic.

COVID-19 protocol limits on the size of outdoor gatherings led Rutgers to cancel ceremonies both in May 2020 and again this past May.

The concert at SHI Stadium in Piscataway was announced by Rutgers University President Jonathan Holloway, who said in a written statement "We are excited to bring our newest alumni together in person to honor their accomplishments.”

“The Classes of 2020 and 2021 are a resilient group who have endured unexpected challenges with remarkable grace. We are thrilled to welcome them back to celebrate all they have achieved."

The rapper also is among headliners set for the Super Bowl halftime show on Feb. 13.

Another veteran rapper, Warren G, will open the show that each graduate is eligible to receive two free tickets for after registering on the university website.

Priority registration for the Classes of 2020 and 2021 is available until Oct. 11 online.

The university is paying Snoop Dogg $500,000 using funds that would have been spent on the canceled graduation ceremonies. He is donating $65,000 for staging costs.

Snoop Dog (Rutgers University)

Delayed commencement activities

All three Rutgers campuses will also have the chance for graduates to walk across their respective commencement stages, receive their diploma and experience some of the traditions that come with commencement.

The New Brunswick campus will host events starting Thursday, Oct. 21 with the hooding ceremony at the Rutgers Athletic Center, followed by the Old Queens Day Welcome Reception and the Senior Days Late Knight among events on Friday and gatherings of each class on Saturday and Sunday.

Rutgers-Camden hosts a joint commencement celebration at the BB&T Pavilion in Camden on Wednesday, Nov. 10 for the Graduate School, School of Business-Camden and the College of Arts and Sciences.

Rutgers Law School and School of Nursing-Camden hold separate ceremonies with details to come.

Rutgers-Newark hosts several ceremonies at the New Jersey Performing Arts Center. The School of Public Affairs and Administration and School of Criminal Justice will be celebrated on Monday, Nov. 8, Rutgers Business School graduates will be honored on Tuesday, Nov. 9, and the celebration for School of Arts and Sciences-Newark graduates from both classes will be Wednesday, Nov. 10.

Attendees will need to follow NJ PAC's COVID protocols, including proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test. Masks must also be worn indoors.

Contact reporter Dan Alexander at Dan.Alexander@townsquaremedia.com or via Twitter @DanAlexanderNJ

