Cape May named one of America’s best coastal towns

Every year my wife and I spend some time visiting the southern part of the Jersey Shore and we always reserve one day just for Cape May. We are fans of Victorian architecture and there are few spots in the country that can rival Cape May in that regard.

Cape May also has tons of little shops, the Washington Street Mall, plenty of places to get great seafood, and of course, beautiful beaches.

Well, apparently we aren’t the only ones enamored of Cape May, because the USA Today reader’s poll voted it in the top ten of America’s small coastal towns. I would lobby for a higher position (it’s #10), but it’s nice that it was recognized.

It was also voted the second-best small town for shopping, behind Montpelier, VT.

To be eligible, the towns had to have fewer than 25,000 residents and be on the water. The town billed as "America’s Original Seaside Resort," Cape May, finished behind Bucksport, ME (#1), Georgetown, SC; Rockport, TX; Southport, NC; Ocean Springs, MS; Bay St. Louis, MS; Nags Head, NC; Del Mar, CA; and Beaufort, SC.

I’m sure those are all fine towns, but I find it hard to believe that they can match the quirky charm of Cape May.

As far as shopping goes, the Washington Street Mall with its myriad shops, art galleries, and restaurants, is a destination in and of itself. It’s easy to spend a whole day just browsing (and eating in) all the specialty stores.

Cape May is one of my favorite places in New Jersey.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle. Any opinions expressed are Bill Doyle's own.

