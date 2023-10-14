Cape May Lewes Ferry saves seats for two very special guests

You don't have to go home but you can't sit here. Cape May Lewes Ferry has reserved two seats for two very special guests.



King Charles and Queen Camilla? Bennifer? Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively?

via GIPHY

No, friends. Cape May Lewes Ferry is hoping, wishing for the newest A-list celebrity couple.

via GIPHY

Yes, they've reserved seats for Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce's brother.

Getty Images; Canva Getty Images; Canva loading...

Ha, Travis Kelce. Traylor has hit the high seas! Okay, well the Delaware Bay may not exactly be the 'high' seas, but you get where I'm going.

However, maybe you could pull a fast one. Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce are one of Halloween's most popular costumes.

Dress like them and maybe you and your plus one could sit where Cape May Lewes Ferry peeps are hoping the REAL Traylor will end up.

Stranger things have happened. Taylor did, in fact, spend summers in Stone Harbor, and Travis' brother isn't far away as a Philadelphia Eagle.

Get our free mobile app

What do YOU think the likelihood of Travis and Taylor taking a 3-hour tour from Cape May to Rehoboth, Delaware is?

NJ's Top 3 Safest and Most Dangerous Car Brands Feel safe in your ride? Depending on what you're driving, maybe a little less so after you read about the most and least dangerous car brands in New Jersey, according to Glass Doctor. Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca