Cape May Lewes Ferry saves seats for two very special guests
You don't have to go home but you can't sit here. Cape May Lewes Ferry has reserved two seats for two very special guests.
King Charles and Queen Camilla? Bennifer? Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively?
No, friends. Cape May Lewes Ferry is hoping, wishing for the newest A-list celebrity couple.
Yes, they've reserved seats for Taylor Swift and Jason Kelce's brother.
Ha, Travis Kelce. Traylor has hit the high seas! Okay, well the Delaware Bay may not exactly be the 'high' seas, but you get where I'm going.
However, maybe you could pull a fast one. Taylor Swift and Kansas City Chiefs Tight End Travis Kelce are one of Halloween's most popular costumes.
Dress like them and maybe you and your plus one could sit where Cape May Lewes Ferry peeps are hoping the REAL Traylor will end up.
Stranger things have happened. Taylor did, in fact, spend summers in Stone Harbor, and Travis' brother isn't far away as a Philadelphia Eagle.
What do YOU think the likelihood of Travis and Taylor taking a 3-hour tour from Cape May to Rehoboth, Delaware is?
NJ's Top 3 Safest and Most Dangerous Car Brands
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca
LIST: 12 Must-Visit Rooftop Bars in New Jersey
Gallery Credit: Heather DeLuca