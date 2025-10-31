We are often very opinionated when it comes to food in the Garden State.

Sandwiches are no exception.

So if we’re going to put our name on something, it better be good.

That said, when it comes to making subs, Jersey Mike’s understands the assignment.

Jersey Mike’s Sandwiches

Ever since it first opened in Point Pleasant in 1956, Jersey Mike’s Subs has been serving quality sandwiches to the Jersey Shore.

Except back then, it was called simply Mike’s Giant Submarine Shop.

It became a franchise and started expanding in the ’70s. And the story behind how is crazy.

Peter Cancro started working there at 14 years old. By 1975, when he was 17, it went up for sale, and this insanely ambitious high school senior pulled off the impossible.

With the help of a coach who was also a banker, he somehow pulled together $125,000 in 72 hours and bought the place. Yes, at 17.

Cancro is the one who changed the name to Jersey Mike’s and by 1987 started franchising. It’s about as cool of a Jersey success story as you’re going to get.

Now there are over 3,000 locations and they’re still not done.

The newest Jersey Mike’s will open Wednesday, Nov. 5 and will be at 11 Court House South Dennis Road (Unit 50) in Cape May Court House.

It will open that morning at 10 with a ribbon-cutting ceremony at 9 a.m.

Can you really say you’re true Jersey if you don’t have a go-to Jersey Mike’s order?

(Personally, I’m a fan of the No. 7: Turkey and provolone. Make it nice and spicy with some hot peppers and you’ve got yourself a great lunch. Just save some for me!)

Still more locations are planned for the Garden State. Other Jersey Mike’s are eventually coming to Hillsdale, Short Hills, Springfield, and Wharton.

So hangry has no excuse.

