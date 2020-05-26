Cape May couple goes on ‘pickup’ date

In these times of take-out only, it's getting harder and harder to find a decent place to sit and eat your food. A Cape May couple found a unique way to enjoy outdoor dining.

Check out Patty Behrens and Nate Douglas as seen in the New York Post, having a nice dinner date in the back of their Ford F-150 pickup truck.

Talk about your easy pickup!

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Steve Trevelise. Any opinions expressed are Steve's own. Steve Trevelise is on New Jersey 101.5 Monday-Thursday from 7pm-11pm. Follow him on Twitter @realstevetrev.

