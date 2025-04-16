Meet two new siblings at Cape May County Zoo

🐱 Two furry siblings have a new home at the Cape May County Zoo

CAPE MAY — Two young siblings from out west are ready to put down some Jersey roots.

The Cape May County Park and Zoo has announced it is thrilled to welcome two young bobcats from Arizona.

The brother and sister duo, born in June 2024, arrived at the New Jersey zoo in March and have settled in nicely at the former bobcat exhibit in the zoo’s small mammals section, according to the zoo’s Facebook page.

Visitors can come and admire these fascinating animals at the zoo located at 720 Route 9 North in Cape May Courthouse, daily during zoo hours from 10 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

The bobcats have yet to be named.

Bobcats, named for their distinctive short “bobbed” tails, are medium-sized cats, native to North America.

“These elusive creatures, primarily nocturnal, inhabit various ecosystems and are rarely spotted in the wild. The addition of these bobcats enhances the zoo’s commitment to wildlife education and conservation,” according to a statement on the zoo’s website.

Many people took to social media to welcome the brother and sister to the zoo, having already visited them in their habitat, and posting pictures.

Zoo regulars were even more thrilled, as they continued to mourn the loss of Mr. Peepers.

Mr. Peepers was a bobcat who lived at the Cape May County Zoo. He was originally kept as a pet by someone who moved to New Jersey from out of state, which is against the law.

Mr. Peepers was relinquished to state authorities before being brought to the zoo, officials said. He was quite the character, bringing joy to many visitors over the years.

He loved hammocks and any kind of box or crate that he would jump in as soon as they were set down, according to posts on the zoo’s social media pages.

People loved watching him roll around in hay or rub his face with catnip. He loved to eat baby food and often liked to be petted.

Mr. Peepers passed away at the age of 20 in June 2024.

