Cape May Brewing Company named best brewery in NJ

According to a new survey, the most popular craft brewery in the state is in Cape May. According to HouseMethod.com, and reported in the Asbury Park Press, Cape May Brewing Company is #1.

The rankings were based on things like Facebook followers, Yelp reviews (both number and score), and Instagram followers.

The rest of the top 5 in New Jersey:

2. Kane Brewing Company in Ocean

3. Carton Brewing in Atlantic Highlands

4. Jersey Girl Brewing in Hacketsttown

5. Magnify Brewing Company in Fairfield

Using different criteria (from the same study), Kane ranked highest of the New Jersey breweries nationally at #39, and Troon Brewing in Hopewell was #131. In the whole country, again, according to the study by HouseMethod.com, the top breweries are: 1. New Belgium Brewing Company in Colorado, 2. Boston Beer Company in Massachusets, 3. Goose Island Brewery in Illinois, 4. Sierra Nevada Brewing Company in North Carolina, and 5. Dogfish Head Craft Brewery in Delaware.

For what it’s worth, in our neighbor state, Pennsylvania, the top brewery is in Hershey: Troegs Brewing Company. In New York, it’s Brooklyn Brewery, and in Delaware, it’s the aforementioned Dogfish Head.

