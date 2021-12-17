2 Cape May, NJ staples join forces to create a chocolatey brew

Let's be honest, there’s nothing better than a local New Jersey beer. Now imagine a Garden State beer that combines alcohol with delicious chocolate fudge.

Yes, please!

Two Cape May gems, Cape May Brewing Company and The Original Fudge Kitchen, have done just that.

As a celebration of their 10th anniversary, Cape May Brewing has been releasing their “On the Way to Cape May” series. This was a line of 10 beers and other alcoholic beverages that debuted over the summer, they concluded the series this week.

Previously they’ve put out a coffee stout, a blueberry cobbler pie sour ale, and a sticky bun flavored imperial brown ale with maple and cinnamon, to name a few.

Can they celebrate their anniversary every year? These all sound amazing.

That being said, Cape May Brewing isn’t alone in reaching a milestone. The Original Fudge Kitchen is celebrating their 50th anniversary this year, which is what lead to the collaboration that created the "On the Way to Cape May No. 010: Chocolate Fudge Stout."

The brew is made with fudge from The Original Fudge Kitchen and is said to “create a depth of flavor with strong chocolate notes and light hints of toasted oak and vanilla for a robust drinking experience.”

The Chocolate Fudge Stout was released Friday at noon and is also available via presale here.

It boasts a 9.0% ABV so be sure to consume responsibly.

(Note: this product is made with dairy)

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5's Kylie Moore. Any opinions expressed are Kylie's own. You can follow Kylie on Instagram.

How to get from Monmouth/Ocean to the Holland Tunnel without paying tolls Sometimes even your GPS doesn't know the back way to certain places.

Light Up New Jersey 2021: Your best holiday lights Here are the brightest, most creative and breathtaking holiday light displays. You can vote for your favorite here.