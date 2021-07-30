Most of us are very happy and feel very lucky to be so close to so many beaches here in New Jersey. In case you didn't know, there are other beaches in other states within a few hours' drive from us.

My daughter had been wanting to try Cape Cod for the longest time, and this summer, we finally made the trip.

She was blown away at how beautiful and different the Cape is from our shores. I had been there back in my twenties a few times, and have missed it terribly ever since. It didn't disappoint.

You can get to Cape Cod in about 5 to 6 hours depending on where you live in Jersey. The mood, the vibe, and the feel are so different from New Jersey and it's definitely worth the trip.

Cape Cod: A change of pace from the Jersey Shore

If you love the seashore and want to try something a little different from Jersey, ok very different from Jersey, head to Cape Cod and Martha's Vineyard.

We didn't run into the Obama's, but they do have a $12 million mansion on Martha's Vineyard, not far from Edgartown. It's half a day, but a world away from the Jersey Shore.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy. Any opinions expressed are Dennis Malloy's own.