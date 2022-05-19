Can’t afford NJ? These states will pay YOU to move there (Opinion)

As New Jersey continues to suffer from irresponsible, selfish, and out-of-control politicians, many people are looking for the exit. So many that for the past four years, New Jersey has topped the chart for the highest percentage of people moving out (71% in 2021) compared to those moving to New Jersey.

It's a combination of high taxes, government incompetence, lack of opportunity, over-regulation of small businesses, and just the overall cost of living, thriving, and retiring in the Garden State.

We will fix it and as you know, I have a plan that we have launched through my new organization. But fixing what is broken in New Jersey isn't a quick remedy and will take at least the 2023 and 2035 election cycles to get us on the path of true affordability.

So if you truly can't afford to dig in with me, here are a few places around the country that will PAY YOU to move there.

Topping the list?

Tulsa, Oklahoma, Newton, Iowa, Alaska, and Vermont.

All places that will give you a hefty sum, up to $10,000, to move there? Check out the full list HERE.

If you're having a hard time deciding what to do, maybe the price of property taxes will help with that.

