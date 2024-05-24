⛱ Many shore towns have banned tents and canopies for the 2023 beach season

⛱ Smaller "baby" canopies may be permitted

⛱ Severe erosion has left the beaches narrow for this summer

Many guests to the Jersey Shore have noted the proliferation of tents and canopies as people try and stake out their spot in the sand.

These tent cities have been one of the biggest complaints in recent years because they block the view of ocean and take up a lot of space.

For many towns, space is at a premium this summer due to severe erosion that has made the beaches very narrow in some spots.

That is the main impetus for more than two-dozen New Jersey towns passing ordinances that ban tents of canopies on their beaches.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

North Wildwood was among the first towns to impose such a ban in an effort to be able to accommodate as many beach goers as possible.

Beach Patrol Chief Bill Ciavarelli says it is also a matter of safety because too many tents can interfere with safety and medical emergency personnel getting on and off the beach.

Other towns followed North Wildwood's lead.

Most of the towns listed below will still allow single-pole umbrellas and "baby canopies" that are no more than 3-feet high.

Canva/Townsquare Media illustration Canva/Townsquare Media illustration loading...

Tents and canopies smaller than 10-feet-by10-feet might be permitted, but not many towns are going for that.

Some towns, like Beach Haven, even require special event permits for pop-up tents.

Know before you go.

Here is a list of the towns that have announced tent and canopy bans for the 2024 New Jersey beach season:

All of the towns listed below will allow single-pole beach umbrellas and "baby" canopies.

⛱ Asbury Park

⛱ Avon-by-The-Sea

⛱ Beach Haven

*They will allow small sun shades that are not secured by ropes or lines

⛱ Belmar

⛱ Bradley Beach

⛱ Brick

*No tents are allowed (regardless of size) that have sides or is supported by ropes

⛱ Brigantine

⛱ Cape May Point

⛱ Harvey Cedars

* No tents or shelters that are staked into the ground

⛱ Island Beach State Park

*Tents and canopies are still allowed outside of swimming areas and where vehicles are allowed on the beach

⛱ Lavallette

*Canopies smaller that 10′x10′ and without walls or screens are permitted

⛱ Long Beach Township

*Umbrellas must be smaller than 8'

⛱ Long Branch

⛱ Manasquan

⛱ Mantoloking

⛱ North Wildwood

⛱ Ocean Grove

⛱ Ortley Beach

⛱ Sandy Hook

*Umbrellas must be smaller than 8'

⛱ Sea Girt

⛱ Sandy Hook

*Umbrellas must be smaller than 8'

⛱ Sea Girt

⛱ Seaside Heights

*Canopy style sun shades are allowed if they are smaller than 12'x12' and cannot have walls or screens.

⛱ Ventnor

*Pop-up tents are permitted, but not allowed to be enclosed

Why Jersey Shore locals must embrace the Benny's and Shoobie's of New Jersey Five reasons why the Jersey Shore wouldn't be the same without them. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State Stacker analyzed data from the 2023 summer season to determine which New Jersey Beaches are the best in New Jersey. Here are the top 25. Gallery Credit: Mike Brant

Why you shouldn't visit the Jersey Shore this summer 10 reasons why you might want to rethink that visit... Gallery Credit: Mike Brant - Townsquare Media

Report a correction 👈 | 👉 Contact our newsroom