Yes, tents and canopies are still allowed on these NJ beaches

⛱ Many New Jersey shore towns have banned tents and canopies on the beach

⛱ Some towns will allow them with restrictions

⛱ Where can you still put up a tent on the beach in New Jersey?

A growing number of New Jersey shore towns have banned tents and canopies on the beach.

North Wildwood and Toms River were among the first towns to enact a ban. In many cases, the bans are due to beach shrinkage.

Severe beach erosion has cut down the length of the beach, and towns still want to be able to accommodate as many sun worshippers as possible.

Single-pole umbrellas and small "baby" canopies are allowed on most beaches, but what if you still want to put up your full-sized beach tent?

There are more than a dozen beach towns that have not imposed any limits on tents and canopies.

Another eight towns will allow smaller tents and canopies and may have other restrictions.

Know before you go: keep reading to find out which towns still allow tents and canopies in New Jersey.

New Jersey shore towns that allow tents or canopies on the beach

🏖 Atlantic City

🏖 Avalon

🏖 Barnegat Light

🏖 Bay Head

🏖 Deal

🏖 Loch Arbour

🏖 Margate

🏖 Sea Bright

🏖 Sea Isle City

🏖 Ship Bottom

🏖 Stone Harbor

🏖 Strathmere

🏖 Ventnor (tents may not be fully enclosed)

🏖 Wildwood

🏖 Wildwood Crest

New Jersey shore towns that allow tents or canopies on the beach with restrictions

🏖 Cape May

No umbrellas, tents, or canopies larger than 10 feet by 10 feet.

🏖 Lavallette

No umbrellas, tents, or canopies larger than 10 feet by 10 feet.

No walls or screens.

🏖 Longport

No tents larger than 100 square feet. Must fold up into carry bag.

🏖 Monmouth Beach

No umbrellas, tents, or canopies larger than 10 feet by 10 feet.

🏖 Ocean City

No umbrellas, tents, or canopies larger than 10 feet by 10 feet.

🏖 Seaside Heights

No umbrellas, tents, or canopies larger than 10 feet by 10 feet.

No walls or screens

🏖 Seaside Park

No umbrellas, tents, or canopies larger than 12 feet by 12 feet

🏖 Long Branch/Seven Presidents Beach

No enclosed tents

🏖 Island Beach State Park

Tents and canopies are banned on beaches that are open for swimming.

Tents and canopies are allowed where the beaches are closed to swimming and where vehicles are allowed on the beach.

