These NJ Beach Towns Selected As Best In The State

When you think of the Jersey Shore, what's the first thing that comes to mind? Most likely, it's the miles of beautiful beaches all along the Atlantic.

New Jersey is very fortunate to have such a region stretching along the coast. Regardless of where you go, you're sure to find that perfect spot just for you.

But The Jersey Shore is so much more than beaches. In fact, it wouldn't be what it is today without all the amazing and beautiful shore towns that make up the region.

Even better is how dynamically different each region is from one another. Whether you're looking for fast-paced or slow and peaceful, New Jersey's got it all.

Starting in the north are the beaches of Monmouth County. It is a unique region that actually overlooks the New York City skyline at its most northern areas.

But to be clear, not all of New Jersey's beach towns are along the Atlantic Ocean. Keansburg, for example, overlooks Sandy Hook and Raritan Bays.

Highlands, on the other hand, borders both the Atlantic Ocean and Sandy Hook Bay while still maintaining that view of the Manhatten skyline, depending on what part of the beach you're on.

Then further south is Ocean County, which offers some great amusement rides and fantastic restaurants. You can even check out Old Barny.

From there, Atlantic County beach towns feature quiet and peaceful settings, while Cape May County brings you to Sunset Beach and the southernmost portion of The Jersey Shore.

All the beach towns offer something special, which is why it's no surprise a list was conducted to determine which were the best of the best. The 25 best in New Jersey, to be exact.

Also, if your go-to beach town didn't rank, go ahead and give it a shout in the comments. And if it did rank, feel free to mention it again.

