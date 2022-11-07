Canned tuna and pasta are perfect together

It was a busy weekend, to say the least. Most weekends for us are really "two working days till Monday!" With nine events covering six counties over the weekend, this past one was no different.

Jodi is traveling so I was fending for myself Sunday night for dinner. Break out the canned tuna!

As you know, I love it and Jodi can't stand it. I typically don't cook when Jodi's away and just hunt for leftovers in the fridge. But I took advantage of the opportunity to try something and see if it worked. It did. And it was simple enough to prepare in about 15 minutes.

Chop a few chunks of pepperoni.

Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe loading...

Then a jalapeno pepper (keep the seeds!) and a green frying pepper, then a few cherry tomatoes.

Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe loading...

Add some butter to a non-stick pan (not Teflon!) I use HexClad. Melt the butter on low heat with about 4 anchovies.

Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe loading...

Then add the pepperoni, peppers, and tomatoes.

Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe loading...

Boil Barrilla protien pasta or Jovial Einkorn pasta.

Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe loading...

Add two cans of the "Fresh Catch" tuna to a bowl and keep the olive oil from one tin and drain the second.

Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe loading...

When the pasta is done, al dente, DONT OVERCOOK IT! Add it to the pan with the butter sauce, a little salt, pepper, and Italian seasoning. Cook for about a minute together and then add to the bowl.

Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe Spadea's tuna and pasta recipe loading...

