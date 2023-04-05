Can you keep backyard chickens in New Jersey?

Raising backyard chickens has become increasingly popular in New Jersey recently and with good reason. Having your own chickens can provide fresh eggs, entertainment and even pest control.

But before you jump in, it’s important to know that raising chickens isn’t always easy and there are pros and cons to consider.

One of the biggest advantages to raising backyard chickens is the fresh eggs. Chickens are relatively easy to care for and can provide you with a regular supply of eggs.

Depending on the breed, chickens can lay up to five eggs a week.

organic eggs (Adam Berry/Getty Images) loading...

If you've ever had them, you know fresh eggs are so much better. Chickens also make great pets. They’re social animals and enjoy interacting with people, so you can easily get to know your chickens by feeding and handling them.

But can you have them in backyards in New Jersey? The short answer is probably, but check with your town for ordinances governing how many chickens there are, chicken coop dimensions and property line rules.

According to the website Omlet.us these New Jersey towns prohibit backyard chickens.

Collingswood, Haddonfield, Haddon Township, Iselin and Woodbury.

You might not only want to check with your township government but your neighbors, too. There is the noise and smell factors to consider, depending on how close you are to your neighbors, literally and figuratively.

They can also attract other animals like raccoons, possums, and even foxes. So, there's that.

Urban Fox Numbers Continue To Rise Getty Images loading...

But people in New Jersey who have them can't imagine life without them. They also eat all kinds of bugs, including mosquitos, moths, and other garden pests.

If you're thinking of getting some chickens due to the crazy price of eggs these days, do your homework.

Find out what the rules are in your town and make sure your neighbors are going to freak out over you having chickens in your yard.

Hey, it beats having old furniture out there or a vehicle on milk crates...right?

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Dennis Malloy only.

