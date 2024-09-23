Can you guess the top tourist spot in NJ? Something’s fishy

If you asked me the most visited tourist spot in New Jersey, I would confidently say it was not Insectropolis, that bug museum in Toms River. I would also be pretty certain it was not that spoon museum inside Paterson’s Lambert Castle.

While it gets talked about enough, there’s no way it could be Lucy the Elephant in Margate either.

Now, don’t shoot the messenger because you may instantly call b.s. on this, but according to a study by Wealth of Geeks finance website, the most visited tourist site in New Jersey is historic Cape May.

This was for 2022, and the site did this for every state. They never give their methodology, so was some qualitative discretion used here? Asking for a friend because the article says, “Cape May County had an impressive 11.3 million visitors.”

But don’t we already know that Atlantic City gets 27 million a year? Are those repeat visitors where Cape May’s smaller number of unique visitors? Unclear.

However, they arrived at this conclusion, the site said of Cape May, “Escape the hustle and bustle of the city with a visit to New Jersey’s infamous Cape May.”

Infamous?

Now, I’m even more suspicious. What notorious thing did Cape May ever do to anybody?

“Cape May is the southernmost part of New Jersey and has pristine white sand beaches, exceptional restaurants, and nature at every turn.”

So again, if this is strictly a hard numbers game, it makes no sense. Atlantic City gets far more annual visitors than does Cape May.

Other states on the list seem to add up, though. The Grand Canyon was named the most visited in Arizona. The French Quarter in New Orleans is listed as the most visited in Louisiana. Disney World was the most visited in all of Florida.

Maybe they meant the most visited tourist spot with no top-name performers, legal gambling, and a huge observation wheel.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

