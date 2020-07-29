Can you approach a person in public without being creepy?

Should a man approach a women and strike up a conversation in public? Is it creepy? Normal? Of course it is OK for men to approach women at public settings if there is a legitimate reason for the interaction.

This sentiment was not shared by my podcasts co-hosts, especially Jay Black who seems to believe that any guy approaching a woman in public is suspect. Jessica Gibson was a little more torn on the issue. For me, when did we get to a point where everyone is suspect for bad intentions? When did we cross a line that what would have been considered normal interaction is now presumed to be with bad intentions?

I brought up the fact that if a woman drops something, I’m likely to approach and point it out. Or if someone obviously needs help, looking lost, confused, etc. Jay's plan? Call the authorities and stay away!

Listen to the conversation here.

