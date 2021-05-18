Gov. Murphy using the mask mandate to coerce you to take the jab (Opinion)

As NJ enters Day 429 of 15 days to stop the spread, it's amazing to see that all of the doomsday scenarios predicted by Fauci, Murphy and others, NEVER materialized.

Of course they didn't. COVID kills mainly people who are elderly and health compromised. Healthy people for the most part, won't even have symptoms. The now totally debunked idea that "asymptomatic", AKA healthy, people spread the virus is gone. Children are nearly 100% immune and we now know that more than 200 million Americans already have the virus and therefore have B and T-cell antibodies. Actually if you look at the results of the scrapped Merck vaccine plan, the natural immunity acquired from getting the virus without a vaccine is stronger than relying on the projection of the jab.

Additionally, despite the panic from the medical and political elite, the virus is gone in places like the Carolinas, Texas and Florida. They all opened up fully, no masks and no qualifier based on the vaccine. Remember, 2/3 of Americans are NOT vaccinated, so clearly the vaccine is not the reason for the disappearance of COVID.

According to Dr. Marty Makary from Johns Hopkins, we hit herd immunity in April of this year, largely driven by natural immunity. He's certainly not anti-vax, actually promoting it as a safeguard for the future. But stands by the obvious science behind natural immunity and seasonal illnesses.

Locally, Dr. Craig Wax joined me again on the #SpeakingPodcast to explain for the rest of us with medical training how the vaccine works and why vaccines should NOT be forced on ANYONE. It's a great simple explanation that will certainly help you in conversation if you've decided not to take the jab. Additionally, legal help is available through his web site if you are being forced by school or work.

Think before you jab! You are not alone. Help is here.

