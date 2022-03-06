City named the ugliest town in all of New Jersey

The other day, we were happy to report that Cape May was named one of the most beautiful cities in the nation.

So, naturally, the other shoe now has to drop and one South Jersey town was just named the ugliest in the Garden State — and, technically, one of the worst in the country.

The folks over at travel.alot.com decided to assemble a list of the ugliest cities in each state.

Whether it's from lack of maintenance or just poor design choices, these fifty spots are more than an eyesore. They may be great places to live, but these cities won't be winning beauty contests anytime soon!

It's important to know that the people that put this list together didn't release how they did it. Apparently, there's no real methodology to it, they just picked what they thought were "ugly" cities.

Big cities like Baltimore and Albany were included, as were little ones like Nome, Alaska (I highly doubt they visited it), and Winner, South Dakota.

So what did they say is the ugliest city in New Jersey?

Camden.

Of course.

Once again, a bunch of people have come along and decided to trash Camden (besides the people that literally did).

New Jersey as a state gets ragged on pretty hard about being a terrible place to live. But there aren't many places in the state that get more individual hate than Camden, New Jersey. It's typically pegged as a place that's not that pretty but also pretty sketchy! That's never a good combo.

I mean, let's be honest, it's not a place where you want to be walking around alone at 3:00 in the morning, but it's still a cheap shot for a city where many of its people struggle to get by every day.

