Camden, NJ middle schools are being ‘adopted’ by Subaru

Subaru Motors of America has announced that it is “adopting” all the middle schools in the Camden District (grades 6 through 8).

The adoption of Camden City School District middle schools will impact seven schools, 88 classrooms, and 1,184 students. In addition to providing flexible funding for teachers to purchase supplies customized to their classroom, Subaru will also provide school supply kits of classroom essentials, packed by employees at Subaru of America.

"All students deserve the tools to thrive and succeed in the classroom, and we want our friends and neighbors in Camden to have every opportunity to get a great education and achieve their goals," said Thomas J. Doll, President and CEO, Subaru of America, Inc. "We hope this 'adoption' from Subaru helps support a great school year for all."

The adoption is part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, a partnership with AdoptAClassroom.org to give all students an equal opportunity to thrive in the classroom.

"Middle school is a pivotal moment in a child's education and lacking essential learning materials adds extra burdens to students, parents and classrooms," said Katrina McCombs, Superintendent of the Camden City School District. "Thanks to Subaru, the Camden City School District can focus on doing what we do best: helping students in our school district achieve their highest potential."

As part of the Subaru Loves Learning initiative, Subaru of America and more than 600 participating retailers are working with AdoptAClassroom.org to help teachers and schools purchase the tools and materials they need for their students.

Subaru of America is headquartered in Camden.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Doyle only.

You can now listen to Deminski & Doyle — On Demand! Hear New Jersey’s favorite afternoon radio show any day of the week. Download the Deminski & Doyle show wherever you get podcasts, on our free app, or listen right now.

Click here to contact an editor about feedback or a correction for this story.

LOOK: What are the odds that these 50 totally random events will happen to you? Stacker took the guesswork out of 50 random events to determine just how likely they are to actually happen. They sourced their information from government statistics, scientific articles, and other primary documents. Keep reading to find out why expectant parents shouldn't count on due dates -- and why you should be more worried about dying on your birthday than living to 100 years old.

UP NEXT: See how much gasoline cost the year you started driving