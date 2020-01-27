Camden firefighters break van’s windows to get to fire hydrant

Firefighters in Camden had to break two windows in a mini-van and snake a hose through to fire hydrant.

The fire was on Saturday, January 25th, and the firefighters were from Camden Fire Officers Local #2578.

In a video posted to Facebook by the department you can see the result.

I’m sure the jackass who parked there told him/herself that the chances of a fire were low, but oh, how wrong they were.

Imagine the driver’s surprise when they came out and saw their smashed windows with a hose run through their front seat. Here’s hoping that they got a ticket, too. How hard is it to NOT park in front of a fire hydrant? It’s one of the first things you learn in drivers ed.

Anyway, let that video serve as a warning next time you think you can get away with illegally parking in front of a hydrant.

