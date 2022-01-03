Calm down New Jersey, it snows in the Winter (Opinion)

After the disastrous winter of 2018 and 2019, no, not because of terrible weather, but because of the absurd over-reaction from the governor brining roads before flurries and rain events.

Given the snow event talked about for Monday in South Jersey and the news hype surrounding what may end up being one of the lowest snow totals for a January storm, it got me thinking about the worst storms that we've seen in New Jersey and the snowfall that we might expect in a given year.

Remember the 30 inches in 1996? I was living in DC at the time and remember the city grinding to a halt.

On average, New Jersey gets approximately 23 inches of snow each year.

With an average annual snowfall of 22.6 inches, New Jersey is less snowy than most states in the United States. February is the snowiest month in New Jersey with 7.2 inches of snow, and 5 months of the year have significant snowfall. - bestplaces.net

The bottom line is that given the average snowfall and the infrequency of major snowstorms to disrupt New Jersey, it seems the greater worry in this state is the waste of money as plow trucks and brining equipment sit idle North of the expected serious snow totals. It seems that New Jersey has devolved into a state of fear over just about anything that in years past would have seemed normal.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Bill Spadea. Any opinions expressed are Bill's own. Bill Spadea is on the air weekdays from 6 to 10 a.m., talkin’ Jersey, taking your calls at 1-800-283-1015.

