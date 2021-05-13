Calling all dinosaur fans, NJ has its very own ‘Jurassic Park’

Most people think dinosaurs are extinct. And they are, that is, except in New Jersey.

Field Station Jersey, a dinosaur adventure park, will be returning June 19th and is the perfect place to have some family fun. This vivid exhibit of dinosaurs has a number of events throughout the summer that will live up to any dinosaur lover’s dreams.

The park has two main attractions: An interactive musical and a museum exhibit. The musical involves over 32 animatronic life-sized dinosaurs that paleontologists regularly “update” as they make more scientific discoveries. The live show involves the coveted T-rex, and there are opportunities for the audience to touch and interact with the dinosaur.

In addition to the show, there is also a fossil hunt that children can participate in to uncover different ancient fossils and more. This experience is really as educational as you can make it, as there is such a wide variety of things to do.

Throughout the summer different events occur as well, one of them being a dinosaur nighttime adventure. It is called “Dozin with the Dinos” and is a unique nighttime experience for families. It will feel similar to the movie Night At The Museum, as families are invited to come in pajamas and flashlights and see what dinosaurs do at night.

This park stays open rain or shine and is the perfect summer activity. Not only is it a fun, interactive experience, but there is a lot to learn from the exhibit no matter how old you are. So go ahead and set a reminder for June 19th, you won’t want to miss out on this experience.

Check out their website for more information.

The post above reflects the thoughts and observations of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Judi Franco. Any opinions expressed are Judi Franco’s own.