Cab driver who vanished in September found dead in Belmar lake

TOMS RIVER — The body found inside a mini-van pulled out of Silver Lake in Belmar on Thursday is likely that of a cab driver who went missing in September, officials said.

State Police confirmed that Citi Cab dispatched Wayne Kovacs, 55, of Toms River, on Sept. 23 to pick up a fare on Bond Street in Asbury Park for a trip to Seaside Heights. It's not known if he ever made it to pick up the passenger but the last contact anyone had with Kovacs was at 11:30 p.m. that night, according to Toms River police.

Kovacs was reported missing on Oct. 7.

Toms River police detectives investigating his disappearance were at the lake on Thursday and noticed a small amount of oil. They requested the State Police Missing Persons and Marine units to help search the lake with their side-scanning sonar.

Police are awaiting the medical examiner's report for cause and manner of death. So far, however, investigators said his death does not appear to be suspicious.

