Bye-bye, BuyBuy Baby in NJ

Wasn't it an old Janis Joplin song that said "take another little piece of my heart now, baby?" That's how I felt when I heard about a certain store closing down. It's one I've been to plenty and one I'll miss.

Buybuy Baby has been a part of my life for the last seven years. They do baby shower registers and that's where my little boy Atticus had his. Then having his little brother come less than two years later I felt like this was my second home.

The one I would usually go to is at the Somerville Circle in Bridgewater. That one is still there. But whenever it was a case of them being out of something or life dictating that it was simply more convenient due to schedule I would shop at the Buybuy Baby in Princeton at 601 Nassau Park Boulevard.

It's going away.

The all-things-baby retail chain is owned by Bed Bath & Beyond so this has me worried for parents of little ones. A lot of Bed Bath and Beyond locations are closing of late and if the closure of the Princeton Buybuy Baby is foreshadowing that would be a shame.

It's a clean, well-organized store with knowledgeable and helpful staff. When you have a newborn and are getting three hours of sleep every night you can't ask for more.

It's scheduled to close sometime in December but an exact date has not been announced. That will leave 9 other locations in the state of New Jersey.

It's more nostalgia for me than anything because now that my boys are 7 and 5 the only things I'd really stop there for would be monitors and child safety gates, and that's because both my boys are on the spectrum and need to be watched more than neurotypical kids. But for parents of younger ones I feel bad.

There's always Babies “R” Us and I've gone there also. No offense to them but they never seemed to be quite on the same level. Oh well. It's happening to so many brick-and-mortar stores. I hope the other locations remain.

Bye-bye, Buybuy.

Opinions expressed in the post above are those of New Jersey 101.5 talk show host Jeff Deminski only.

