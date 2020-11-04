Buzz Aldrin’s childhood home is for sale

The childhood home of New Jersey’s own “man on the moon,” Buzz Aldrin, is available if you’re interested. Zillow has the Montclair home listed at $1,049,000.

According to Zillow.com, it has 3,169 square feet, with seven bedrooms and four bathrooms. Aldrin was born in nearby Glen Ridge, but grew up in Montclair and attended Montclair High School. The home is located on Princeton Place in the historic Oakcroft section of Montclair.

From the listing:

The home is located on a corner lot in an ultra quiet neighborhood and directly across from beautiful Anderson Park. Only a 5 minute stroll to the center of Upper Montclair’s shops, restaurants, NYC trains and bus lines. While the pictures show a pretty nice house, the listing does warn that the bathrooms and kitchen need updating, so I guess a million dollars doesn’t buy you as much in Montclair; it was built in 1907. The home boasts a large living room with a fireplace, a formal dining room and twelve foot ceilings. The home has 4 bedrooms and two baths on the second floor and 3 more bedrooms and a bath on the third floor. The taxes for 2020 are $25,328.

Zillow.com

Zillow.com

In case you’re unaware, Buzz Aldrin was the second human to ever walk on the moon as part of the Apollo 11 mission; Neil Armstrong was the first. He is a member of the New Jersey Hall of Fame and his former middle school in Montclair was renamed for him. Also, no piece about Buzz Aldrin would be complete without mentioning the time he famously punched a man who claimed the moon landing was fake and called Aldrin a liar.

