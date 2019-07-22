Watch! NJ’s Buzz Aldrin punches moon landing doubter in the face

Never challenge a Jersey guy, especially about going to the moon. Astronaut Buzz Aldrin tried to send a heckler there with a punch to the face.

Check out this Youtube video posted by space enthusiast "Accutronitis The 2nd." It shows Aldrin, a native of Glen Ridge, and an associate crossing the street being followed by a film crew. The heckler , n a dark sports coat and carrying a Bible, quickly steps in front of Aldrin and repeatedly asks, “Why don’t you swear on the Bible that you walked on the moon?”

Aldrin tries to avoid confrontation by heading back to the sidewalk and instructs a hotel bellman, “Tell him to get outta here or we’ll call the police.”

The cell phone video, which appears to be from 2002, continues to follow the man as the bellman attempts to keep him from approaching Aldrin, who was by then standing a few feet away by the building’s entrance.

But the heckler makes another push toward Aldrin saying, “You’re the one who said you walked on the moon when you didn’t, calling the kettle black …"

Aldrin again tells the man to get away from him. But instead the conspiracy theorist calls him “a coward and a liar' — and that was his mistake, as Col. Aldrin, within seconds of the insult, punches his heckler in the face.

On the video, thanks to special effects you can see it over and over again. Ralph Kramden would be so proud!

Aldrin visited the White House on Friday and appeared alongside astronaut Michael Collins and Rick Armstrong, whose father Neil made the famous moonwalk proclaiming "One small step for man, one giant leap for mankind."

The moon landing anniversary was Saturday.

