Buy this NJ home, farm and cafe and change your life forever (Opinion)

If you’ve always dreamed of owning a farm, or a cafe, a wedding venue or a gift shop, here's a way to make all of these dreams come true.

So many people are rethinking their lives and their jobs, making changes and deciding to improve their lives by doing something completely different — perhaps something they’ve always wanted to do.

This absolutely gorgeous bucolic property on 4.55 acres in Howell is the stuff dreams are made of.

Called The Herbary at Bear Creek Farm, this property for sale represents a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to buy a newly renovated home with a working farm.

In addition, the property/ business includes a barn that currently operates as a gift shop, with high vaulted ceilings, with beautiful wooden beams, lovely lighting, and a bright, wooden interior. The barn also includes a coffee bar and quaint cafe and front desk area.

And, there are plenty of animals to tend to also. There are two chicken coops, a goat house, and a bunny house.

Landscaped gardens lead to a spring-fed pond, courtyard, altar, outdoor seating, and other picturesque areas which could be used either for entertaining or events like weddings, christenings, bar and bar mitzvahs or bridal showers.

Your imagination is your only limit when it comes to what you can do with this magnificent property and business.

Built in the 1940s and recently renovated, the single-family residence boasts open living and dining areas with hardwood floors, an upgraded chef’s kitchen, and two spacious bedrooms.

And don’t forget the greenhouse filled with bright vegetation, succulents, and space to host private events and dinner parties.

Located at 494 Lakewood Farmingdale Road in Howell, New Jersey, all of this can be yours for an asking price of $3.49 million. But can you really put a price on a dream come true?

