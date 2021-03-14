Burlington hit and run kills woman, police ask for public’s help

BURLINGTON TOWNSHIP — Police have asked for the public's help following a deadly hit and run very early Saturday.

Officers responded to a call about a pedestrian in the roadway after 2 a.m. and found 46-year-old Rochelle Ritter, a township resident, had been struck on Campus Drive, between Sunset Road and Autumn Lane.

A passersby had seen Ritter in the road and called 911, police said. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The vehicle involved may have been a tractor trailer or box truck, according to police and appeared to have been traveling northbound on Campus Drive toward Route 130.

As of Sunday afternoon, Burlington Township Police continued to investigate with the assistance of the Burlington County Prosecutor’s Office.

Any potential witnesses or individuals with information related to the investigation can contact Burlington Township Police at either 609-386-2019 or 609-239-5889.

